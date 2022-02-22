Viktor Gyokeres nets late winner as Coventry boost play-off push at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Viktor Gyokeres nets late winner as Coventry boost play-off push at Bristol City

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:59 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 10:19 pm
Viktor Gyokeres scored the late winner (Simon Galloway/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres scored the late winner (Simon Galloway/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres kept Coventry’s charge towards the Sky Bet Championship play-offs on course with an 89th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Bristol City.

The striker was allowed to move unchallenged into the box and shoot past the advancing Dan Bentley after Gus Hamer had inspired a break from midfield.

Coventry took a 25th-minute lead when Hamer’s probing ball forward from midfield exposed a gap in Bristol’s back-line and Ian Maatsen took his time before beating Bentley with a left-footed volley.

But the hosts hit back on 62 minutes, Andreas Weimann nodding an Alex Scott centre across goal for the unmarked Chris Martin to head home from six yards.

Both sides deserved something from a thrilling end-to-end contest. But Bristol City were unable to mark Nigel Pearson’s first anniversary as manager with a positive result.

The home side created the first chance on 15 minutes when Weimann headed wide at the far post from a Scott free kick on the left.

Moments later Han-Noah Massengo brought the first save of the game from Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore with a low drive from outside the box.

Coventry were looking the sharper team and deservedly took the lead through Maatsen’s composed finish.

Two minutes later Gyokeres broke clear down the right and screwed his shot wide of the far post before Hamer had an effort deflected wide.

Bristol City’s best first-half chance came on 37 minutes. Antoine Semenyo latched onto a misplaced pass from Todd Kane and raced through, only to shoot wide with Weimann well placed to receive a cross in the centre of goal.

Pearson’s side began the second-half on the front foot and almost equalised on 52 minutes when Semenyo’s powerful header from Scott’s free kick smacked against the crossbar.

Massengo had a shot blocked when well-placed as the home side piled on the pressure. But Coventry almost doubled their advantage when Callum O’Hare’s run and shot brought a smart Bentley save.

Martin’s equaliser rewarded Pearson’s men for upping their game before Weimann fired over from a Semenyo cross as the hosts retained the initiative.

But Coventry suddenly rediscovered their attacking zest and went close twice in a minute, Bentley saving brilliantly from Maatsen and Dominic Hyam heading against the far post from a corner.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages, Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore saving bravely at the feet of Martin and Weimann, but it was Gyokeres who made the telling contribution to move the visitors to within two points of the top six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]