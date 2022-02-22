Louis Thompson fires Portsmouth past 10-man Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis Thompson hit a dramatic late winner as Portsmouth came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Shrewsbury.

The Shrews had taken an early lead through Luke Leahy before Aiden O’Brien levelled but the game swung in Portsmouth’s favour when Josh Vela was dismissed for a poor tackle on Ronan Curtis on 31 minutes.

And Thompson sealed their fate six minutes from time with a brilliant long-range strike.

Shrewsbury defender Matt Pennington had a shot cleared off the line before Leahy opened the scoring from Elliott Bennett’s corner.

O’Brien drew the visitors level after turning in Denver Hume’s first-time shot on 29 minutes.

Vela was shown a straight red two minutes later after catching Curtis late.

Marko Marosi saved well from George Hurst in first-half stoppage time.

Bennett and Leahy both went close for the Shrews, before Marosi got down well to save from O’Brien on the hour.

Pennington headed just over on 72 minutes, before Hurst was denied by another good save.

Thompson gave Pompey the win when he fired into the roof of the net from distance.