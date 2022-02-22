Nottingham Forest miss play-off chance with draw at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nottingham Forest miss play-off chance with draw at Preston

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:03 pm
Cameron Archer missed two great chances to win the game for Preston (Nigel French/PA)
Nottingham Forest missed the chance to climb back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw by Preston at Deepdale.

Keinan Davis was denied a penalty for the visitors in the opening stages and Preston’s Cameron Archer missed two golden opportunities in the second half, and despite a relentless second-half onslaught by Ryan Lowe’s side, both defences came out on top as the game finished goalless.

The game’s first moment came in the 10th minute when Forest striker Davis appeared to be tripped inside the area but referee Geoff Eltringham waved away claims, much to the despair of the travelling contingent.

The home side took a while to settle down but came relatively close to opening the scoring when Ched Evans picked the ball up 25 yards out and decided to let fly, only to see his effort curl inches over the crossbar.

Preston were in the ascendency and midway through the first half, Ben Whiteman’s corner found the head of Andrew Hughes but his effort bounced over the crossbar.

A quick Forest breakaway threatened to open the scoring in the 26th minute when Davis delivered a cross from the left and James Garner saw his attempt on the stretch fly straight into the arms of North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The home side continued to seek the advantage and following some neat build-up play with Daniel Johnson and Evans, the ball was given to Alan Browne but his shot was easily saved by Ethan Horvath.

After a quiet start to the second half, the first chance fell the way of the visitors when Steve Cook tried an audacious 25-yard effort which sailed way over the crossbar.

Preston should have been in front in the 55th minute when, after a spell of possession, Johnson slipped in Aston Villa loanee Archer who blasted straight at Horvath.

Seconds later, Archer missed another chance from close range as he went one-on-one with Horvath, the 20-year-old beating the offside trap but placing his shot the wrong side of the post.

The hosts kept on forcing the issue, this time Whiteman lashing wide of the near post after a neat one-two with Evans.

Another chance went begging with 15 minutes to go as Archer’s deflected shot looped over Horvath but landed just wide of the far post.

Forest almost snatched a winner against the run of play at the death.

Djed Spence weaved in and out of the Preston defence with a dazzling run before flashing an effort across the six-yard box, but no-one was on hand to tap home, meaning both sides took home a point.

