Quickfire double sends Bristol Rovers past Leyton Orient

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:07 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:07 pm
Aaron Collins was on target for Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins was on target for Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)

Two goals in three first-half minutes paved the way for Bristol Rovers to record a 2-0 away victory at Leyton Orient and improve their hopes of making the Sky Bet League Two play-offs as they completed a third win a row.

But defeat proved to be the end of Kenny Jackett’s tenure as Orient boss, with the club announcing they had sacked the 60-year-old after the match.

Both teams created chances in a lively first-half before the visitors went ahead on 34 minutes when Antony Evans collected a Sam Finley pass before finding the net with a 20-yard shot.

The Gas doubled their advantage three minutes later when Aaron Collins netted with a close-range effort from a tight angle after home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux had parried a shot.

The Londoners did press forward with more purpose after the break but strikers Aaron Drinan and substitute Harry Smith both squandered good opportunities.

Smith did bring an excellent save from James Belshaw, though, to leave Rovers with a fourth clean sheet in as many games.

Meanwhile, Orient’s wretched run continued and they have now collected only two points out of the last 30 to slide into a relegation battle and only managed one goal in their last nine league matches.

