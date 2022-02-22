Oxford make it three wins in five games with hard-fought victory at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford make it three wins in five games with hard-fought victory at Crewe

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:09 pm
Ciaron Brown scored the winner for Oxford (Simon Galloway/PA)
Ciaron Brown scored the winner for Oxford (Simon Galloway/PA)

Oxford were made to work hard for their third win in five games as substitute Ciaron Brown’s second-half effort secured a 1-0 win at Crewe.

The Alex’s youthful defence were under siege in the first half, but Oxford’s finishing was below the standard they had set as Sky Bet League One’s top scorers.

Herbie Kane flashed an effort wide and Cameron Brannagan cracked in a drive that was deflected over.

Ryan Williams swung a delivery in from the left which Matty Taylor headed just over.

But the visitors were grateful for some last-ditch defending from Luke McNally, who shouldered Chris Long off the ball after the striker appeared to have wriggled through on goal.

Then, when a slack clearance from Jack Stevens fell at the feet of Dan Agyei, the former Oxford forward could only drive a shot straight at the keeper.

Gavin Whyte failed to deliver after driving to the edge of the Crewe box, only to arrow an effort wide. And Oxford’s wasteful finishing continued when Sam Baldock lifted over after Brannagan pulled the ball back from the byline just before the break.

It could have proved costly as Long went agonisingly close for Crewe after the restart when he lashed a loose ball from a corner onto the underside of the crossbar.

But Northern Ireland international defender Brown punished the hosts – who were losing for the seventh successive game. They failed to get the ball clear and Brown drove a left-footed finish through a crowd of players in the 64th minute.

Brannagan could have made the game safe when he bounded clear only to shoot past the far post.

And the U’s had to survive a late scare when Crewe substitute Connor Salisbury flashed an effort wide as they held on for a victory which keeps them in fourth place.

