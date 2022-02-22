Barnet play out goalless draw with fellow strugglers King’s Lynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National League strugglers Barnet and King’s Lynn shared the spoils after a goalless draw at The Hive.

Only the frame of the goal prevented Josh Barrett from earning the visitors, now with just one win in nine games, victory a minute from time as his effort rattled the bar.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, who earlier thwarted Theo Widdrington, then produced a fine save to deny Michael Clunan in the closing stages.

Barnet had registered just one victory in 10 games but found Linnets keeper Paul Jones also in fine form as he saved from Reece Grego-Cox and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Jones made an even better stop early in the second half after Grego-Cox was sent through on goal and then tipped a Ben Richards-Everton effort past the post.