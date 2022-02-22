Barnet play out goalless draw with fellow strugglers King’s Lynn By Press Association February 22, 2022, 10:12 pm Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough helped Barnet earn a draw against King’s Lynn (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up National League strugglers Barnet and King’s Lynn shared the spoils after a goalless draw at The Hive. Only the frame of the goal prevented Josh Barrett from earning the visitors, now with just one win in nine games, victory a minute from time as his effort rattled the bar. Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, who earlier thwarted Theo Widdrington, then produced a fine save to deny Michael Clunan in the closing stages. Barnet had registered just one victory in 10 games but found Linnets keeper Paul Jones also in fine form as he saved from Reece Grego-Cox and Ephron Mason-Clark. Jones made an even better stop early in the second half after Grego-Cox was sent through on goal and then tipped a Ben Richards-Everton effort past the post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn Grimsby frustrated by King’s Lynn as lowly National League side force draw King’s Lynn end losing run with home victory against Weymouth