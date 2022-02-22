Barnet play out goalless draw with fellow strugglers King’s Lynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnet play out goalless draw with fellow strugglers King’s Lynn

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:12 pm
Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough helped Barnet earn a draw against King’s Lynn (Joe Giddens/PA)
National League strugglers Barnet and King’s Lynn shared the spoils after a goalless draw at The Hive.

Only the frame of the goal prevented Josh Barrett from earning the visitors, now with just one win in nine games, victory a minute from time as his effort rattled the bar.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, who earlier thwarted Theo Widdrington, then produced a fine save to deny Michael Clunan in the closing stages.

Barnet had registered just one victory in 10 games but found Linnets keeper Paul Jones also in fine form as he saved from Reece Grego-Cox and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Jones made an even better stop early in the second half after Grego-Cox was sent through on goal and then tipped a Ben Richards-Everton effort past the post.

