Harrogate add to Bradford’s misery

Harrogate came from behind to beat managerless Bradford for the second time this month with a 3-1 win at Valley Parade.

Harrogate, who beat the Bantams 2-0 at home on February 5, have won all four games against their West Yorkshire rivals since they were promoted to the EFL two years ago while this was Bradford’s fifth defeat in seven matches.

Bradford took the lead in the 12th minute when a long throw was only half-cleared as far as defender Matthew Foulds, who scored with a low left-foot shot from 20 yards – his first goal for the club.

The goal injected new life into Bradford and keeper Mark Oxley did well to save from Alex Gilliead and Levi Sutton while Andy Cook, substitute Theo Robinson and Sutton all had shots blocked as the home team went in search of a second goal.

However, Harrogate equalised deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half when Warren Burrell scored with a header at the far post after the home defence failed to deal with Lewis Page’s right-wing corner.

Cook’s looping header landed on top of the net as Bradford attacked at the start of the second half but it was Harrogate who went ahead after 62 minutes when Page scored with a superb 20-yard free-kick that flew over the defensive wall and into the top corner of the net.

Oxley twice saved well from Gilliead as Bradford fought for an equaliser, but the visitors put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute when Jack Diamond, on loan from Sunderland, raced clear as the home side appealed for offside and slipped the ball past the advancing Alex Bass for Harrogate’s third goal.