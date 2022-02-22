Callum Lang fires in late double as Wigan hit back to defeat Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Lang scored twice in the final 12 minutes to maintain Wigan’s promotion push with a 3-1 comeback victory at Wycombe.

The second-placed Latics remain three points clear of MK Dons, with three games in hand, but the Chairboys have now dropped out of the League One play-off places, following their sixth game without a win.

Wycombe led after 22 minutes when a long clearance by goalkeeper David Stockdale was laid off superbly by Sam Vokes into the path of Sullay Kaikai, who found the net from just outside the box.

Wigan struck the woodwork either side of half-time, as Will Keane smashed an effort against a post after some brilliant footwork before Gavin Massey struck the outside of an upright from 25 yards.

But the Latics drew level in the 70th minute when Tom Naylor bundled in a header after Stockdale had been unable to hold Max Power’s free-kick.

Lang then completed the turnaround by turning in James McClean’s corner before ending the contest four minutes later with a superb finish across goal.