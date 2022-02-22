Aldershot struggle at home again in goalless draw with rock-bottom Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aldershot struggle at home again in goalless draw with rock-bottom Dover

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:19 pm
Aldershot and Dover shared the spoils (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aldershot and Dover shared the spoils (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Aldershot’s miserable home record continued after being held to a goalless draw by National League basement boys Dover.

The Shots have failed to win in the league at the Recreation Ground since November but substitute Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong came close to earning them all three points only to see his late effort cleared off the line.

Tommy Willard went close earlier in the game but was denied by Dover goalkeeper Adam Parkes, who also kept out a Toby Edser strike.

Dover had lost 10 of their last 11 games and picked up just two points on their travels all season but Koby Arthur saw an effort deflect wide before half-time.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain hit the side-netting for Aldershot after the break and debutant Sam Matthews fired over the bar as the hosts failed to break down a dogged Dover defence.

