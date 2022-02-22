Mark Bonner praises injury-hit Cambridge for victory over in-form Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Bonner lauded his injury-hit Cambridge side after they snapped Plymouth’s winning streak in Sky Bet League One.

Missing a host of regular starters, Bonner’s side recorded a second home win and clean sheet of the week with a goal at the start and end of the first half.

Sam Smith ran through to lob the U’s ahead in the seventh minute before Jack Lankester’s first Cambridge goal two minutes before the break put Bonner’s side in command.

“It’s a nice confidence booster to show we can compete with the top teams, and Plymouth are one,” Bonner said.

“I thought we controlled them, dictated what they could do and had an excellent organisation about us and at times did well with the ball.

“It was a good start. We haven’t scored many early goals this season, one in the first 15 minutes before tonight, so that was important. The crowd really got behind it and gave us an energy which was good.

“I thought the defensive organisation was outstanding tonight. The back four were brilliant, Sam Sherring was class. And I really enjoyed how we got up the pitch to try and build a bit of a block defensively and secured the middle of the pitch well.

“Despite the challenges that we keep being faced with, the players keep showing up and delivering. Overall it’s a really good performance and a really excellent night for us.”

Manager Steven Schumacher rued Plymouth’s slow start but also felt that Cambridge’s second goal should have been disallowed for a foul by goalscorer Lankester on Conor Grant.

“We didn’t start the game great,” he said. “The error early on in the game gave Cambridge the advantage and set their stall out, they could go and defend the way they knew they could do if they got themselves in front.

“They’re well organised, well coached and a difficult team to beat here so giving themselves a goal head start wasn’t great.

“After that I felt we played ok. We controlled large parts of the possession but just didn’t do enough with it really.”

On Lankester’s goal, Schumacher added: “At the time I’m thinking ‘it’s got to be a foul because our player’s ahead of their player’. There was definitely contact. His heels were clipped and he goes down and we’re just waiting to see the whistle blow.

“At half time the referee says he’s seen that there was contact but he didn’t feel it was enough to warrant a foul. I don’t understand that. For me it was a poor decision and in the end probably cost us the game.

“One goal to turn around here is hard enough but to turn two goals was too much.”