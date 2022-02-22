Late Ross Stewart goal rescues a point for Sunderland against Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Late Ross Stewart goal rescues a point for Sunderland against Burton

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:45 pm
Ross Stewart’s late goal earned Sunderland a point (PA)
Ross Stewart’s late goal earned Sunderland a point (PA)

Ross Stewart rescued a point for Sunderland with a last gasp-header to earn a 1-1 draw with Burton in Sky Bet League One.

The Scot’s 20th goal of the season, a deft header back across goal deep into five minutes of stoppage time, cancelled out Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s superb first-time finish.

The Black Cats remain winless in six matches but just inside the play-off places, with Alex Neil still searching for his first win as head coach.

The game was overshadowed by a serious medical emergency in the first half of the game, with play delayed for almost an hour after a supporter was taken ill.

Emergency services treated the fan for 40 minutes in the stand before they were taken to hospital, with play restarting after a 10-minute warm-up for the players.

The hosts who were dominant either side of the delay, with Stewart twice going close, but the visitors dug in and almost took the lead through former Everton striker Oumar Niasse – on his first start for the club.

What looked like the crucial moment came midway through the second half, the lively Jonny Smith breaking dangerous and teeing up Borthwick-Jackson, who made no mistake as he fired across goal into the bottom corner.

But substitute Jack Clarke’s persistence paid off, his good work allowing Alex Pritchard to cross for Stewart to level.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal