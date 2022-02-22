Ten-man Halifax get the point at Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Halifax hung on for a point in the National League in a 1-1 draw with Notts County.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Jack Senior set up Aaron Martin, who netted his first goal for the club. But 17 minutes later Senior was shown a second yellow card for a foul.

Elisha Sam, who had earlier hit a post, equalised two minutes before the break when he found the bottom corner.

But County were unable to conjure up a winner despite Kyle Cameron hitting the bar late on.