MK Dons full-backs make the right impression on Liam Manning in win at Charlton

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:55 pm
Liam Manning likes what he is seeing from his MK Dons team (PA)
Head coach Liam Manning praised wing-backs Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden after they scored in the 2-0 win at Charlton to keep up MK Dons’ pursuit of an automatic promotion spot in Sky Bet League One.

The Dons are unbeaten in nine away league matches – the club record is 11 – and have not lost on their travels since November 23.

Watson put the visitors ahead in the 41st minute, with Conor Coventry’s inch-perfect pass putting him in to slot a low finish past Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden extended their lead in the 59th minute. MacGillivray made an excellent parried stop to keep out Connor Wickham’s initial attempt but the right wing-back drove the loose ball home.

“On Saturday we defended really well and showed a real high level of maturity out of possession,” said Manning. “Tonight was slightly different, we used the ball really well and managed the game by keeping it.

“The guys showed a real level of maturity and professionalism to get us through the game.

“It’s tough in our system in that wing-back position – what we ask them to do. I’m delighted for both of them.

“We joked with T about changing sides and that coming inside might be one for him – and he did it tonight.

“The same as Kaine – really proactive – it’s not an easy finish. He showed good composure and control.

“We’ve said it numerous times – we need goals from all over the team and I’m really pleased for those two lads.”

It was a fourth straight reverse for Charlton, who were booed off by the supporters who had not headed for the exit early.

The Addicks have conceded at least two goals in their last five matches in what has turned into a forgettable campaign.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow went off with a hamstring injury in the second half – with experienced forwards Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley already sidelined.

“I think the whole season would be a different story if I had my senior strikers available,” said Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson. “Now Burstow has come off – it feels like a cursed position.

“The game was decided in both boxes. We started really well and matched a team known for their possession.

“We had a lot of the ball and moved it well from box to box, created some openings, and weren’t clinical. We get undone in a little moment before half-time, which was disappointing when I felt we’d been more than a match for them.

“Conceding in the second half makes it difficult because we’re chasing the game and at the top end of the pitch we are really limited in what we can do now.

“If I felt that they weren’t trying and giving their all then you’d have a serious problem on your hands – but they are out on their feet there. They are giving it everything, despite the results and what people might think.”

