Poya Asbaghi thrilled as Barnsley break away drought with win at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Poya Asbaghi thrilled as Barnsley break away drought with win at Hull

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:55 pm
Poya Asbaghi was finally able to celebrate victory on the road (Tim Goode/PA)
Poya Asbaghi was finally able to celebrate victory on the road (Tim Goode/PA)

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi was delighted with his Barnsley side as they won away for the first time this season.

A 2-0 win at Hull was their first on the road in front of fans in 726 days – since winning at the same venue back in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak brought a halt to football in the 2019-20 season.

“First half is the best half we’ve played since I’ve arrived,” Asbaghi said after goals from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris.

“We attacked and defended really well. We have showed in the last month that we don’t concede too many chances.

“We have the position we have because we don’t create too many chances but today, we showed we can do that too. First half very good – second half not so much but they didn’t really threaten us at all.

“Today is one of those performances where it’s difficult to choose one player that was the best. All the players on the pitch played well.”

Asked about the near two-year wait for a win in front of an opposing crowd, Asbaghi said: “I didn’t know that.

“I feel this was a victory for the fans. You really feel for them when we leave with zero points – but I hope they are happy.

“We have shown consistency in the last month. We have defended well. We have found how to defend and I hoping we can show more of our offensive side.

“The most important thing was the win today. As long as we are winning, we still feel we can have something to say (in the relegation battle).

“We needed to adapt to what they did as they changed a lot in the second half. This was a collective performance but especially happy with the midfield.”

In contrast, Hull head coach Shota Arveladze was incredibly downbeat after his side’s defeat.

“Disappointed, very disappointed – especially first half,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting how slowly we played in that first half and that always makes it difficult.

“The boys, they know themselves. Sometimes you don’t have to say too much. They are honest, nice boys and we did not play as a team. They don’t need anyone to tell them that.”

In front of a bumper expectant crowd of 16,421, the highest at the MKM Stadium since 2017 when they were in the Premier League, City had the chance to go ahead on two minutes but Keane Lewis-Potter’s miss set the tone for an evening of frustration and disappointment for Arveladze’s team.

“The pressure was on us when you get this type of game at home,” he said. “We get a good chance at the start from Keano but then we gave the ball away… it is always difficult.

“We have to all stay positive. It was a full house and the supporters helped us right until the last minute. We tried in the second half – maybe we could have tried a little bit more – we had a good chance with (Tyler) Smith and we gave the points away.

“When you are a striker, you may have 30 minutes and you get chances – (Smith) reads the game well and runs onto good balls but it is about the last touch and you need to make it.

“They are all young boys and they need to get used to the pressure. They must learn in big situations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal