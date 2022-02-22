Mark Robins hails crucial victory as Coventry boost play-off bid at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robins hails crucial victory as Coventry boost play-off bid at Bristol City

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:55 pm
Mark Robins’ side grabbed a late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Robins’ side grabbed a late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mark Robins described Coventry’s last-gasp victory at Ashton Gate as one of their best results of the season after his side maintained their push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a 2-1 win.

The manager was elated after seeing Viktor Gyokeres fire coolly past Dan Bentley on 89 minutes to settle a thrilling game.

Coventry took a 25th-minute lead through Ian Maatsen’s volley, but the hosts improved after the break and deservedly levelled through Chris Martin’s header.

Both sides hit the woodwork and Robins admitted it was a match that could have gone either way.

He said: “That was one of our toughest games of the season, so it was a fantastic result.

“Nigel Pearson has done a brilliant job with Bristol City and his team are a totally different proposition to last season.

“Their front three cause problems and they have some exciting young players, with a desire to do well.

“We had to play well. We were a bit fortunate at times, but we kept going and always looked like creating chances.

“Gus Hamer has been involved in both goals and his return to the team was very important.

“He has set up the last one with the composure to pass to Viktor, who looks out on his feet at times, but produced a quality finish.

“We defended well, apart from the goal, which came from a move they had clearly worked on.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but it was one of our best results, considering how Bristol City played.”

Pearson was in no mood to celebrate his first anniversary since taking charge at Ashton Gate.

“We have been done yet again by a late goal, but this time it stemmed from an individual mistake, rather than collective anxiety,” he said.

“It was a good performance. But it’s a results business and we are not winning enough, despite the players trying very hard.

“It’s a big hit to take because we didn’t deserve to lose that game. But we are making progress and our fans can see that the lads are giving everything.

“Mark set his side up as I would have done playing us and looked to catch us on the break. He is among the most underrated managers in the game.

“All credit to Coventry for the way they played. I am happy with a lot of what I saw from my players and we will keep working to improve.

“A lot of young players are learning the hard way at times. But football is like life – you learn more from the bad stuff than the good.”

