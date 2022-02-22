Ben Garner praises Swindon’s cutting edge after thrashing Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon head coach Ben Garner praised his side’s ability to kill games off as they secured a 5-0 thrashing over Walsall at the County Ground to boost their promotion hopes.

Ricky Aguiar scored a debut double to help the Robins move up to fifth in the League Two table.

Garner said: “I thought we finished the first half strongly and got a good goal. We posed a real threat but we didn’t quite get that decision right or that execution right in the positions we got into.

“But then we did, it was a great first goal and a brilliant second goal. We adapted one or two things slightly at half-time, and huge, huge credit to the players because that second half was outstanding.

“All of the goals were good. Any goal that goes in is great with me. There were some brilliant goals there, some great finishes – we possibly could have had one or two more.

“We mixed up the tempo of the game, it was a wonderful performance. Now we move on to Salford.

“I’m really pleased with the clean sheets, that’s three on the bounce and I like the mentality of the players to see the game out.”

Louie Barry’s 36th-minute strike put the home side deservedly in front prior to Aguiar scoring the first goal of his Swindon career on the stroke of half-time to change the outlook of Walsall’s gameplan.

Swindon came out firing on all cylinders after the interval and it wasn’t long before the Robins unhinged Walsall’s defence once again.

Full-back Joe Tomlinson set up Aguiar for his second with a cutback that was dispatched into the top corner, with Aston Villa loanee Barry then getting his brace after latching onto a poor Walsall pass and racing through to make it 4-0.

Jonny Williams damaged Walsall beyond repair as he crept in at the back post to score off the bench in the 71st minute, securing an emphatic victory.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn said: “It’s disappointing. We gave away goals too cheaply after a bright start if I’m honest.

“For the first 30 minutes I thought we were the better team, got in a lot of positions, but the goals we conceded tonight were very poor.

“For the last hour of the game we were too open, making too many mistakes, not switching the play when we could have, and being sloppy with our passes, a simple five-yard pass we were just passing to the opposition.

“We have to dig in and stick together. We were nowhere near it in the second half. At least in the first half we created a few things and had a few chances.

“It’s about game management, seeing games out, and I know they can do it.

“We had back-to-back wins and now the biggest defeat of the season. We have to make sure we get a reaction on Saturday.”