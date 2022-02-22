You don’t forget how to ride a bike – Paul Ince back with win after eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

You don’t forget how to ride a bike – Paul Ince back with win after eight years

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 11:32 pm
Paul Ince enjoyed a winning return to the dugout (Nick Potts/PA)
Interim Reading manager Paul Ince said that he had not “forgotten how to ride a bike” after his first match in charge for more than eight years ended in a 2-1 Championship victory over Birmingham.

After a tame first-half display, Reading went ahead with two goals in six minutes through Lucas Joao and a John Swift penalty.

Birmingham staged a late rally and gained reward from a Tom McIntyre own goal, but Reading held on for a first win in 11 home matches to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

“I never really envisaged to be back in the dugout but it feels better to have a win,” Ince said.

“It’s been a few years away and a few years since I managed. But I’ve got football in my blood and I’ve always wanted to show that.

“But I’m 54, it’s not like I’m 84. It’s not as if you forget how to ride a bike – I know how to manage, I’ve done it before. My CV is as good as anyone’s.

“We have haven’t won here in four months, which is madness when you look at the quality we have in the team.

“Sure, we rode our luck at times. To play the way we did and get the three points was really great for the lads.

“It’s a challenge here, there’s still a lot of work to do and I’ve hardly got in the door yet.

“But we’re building bricks, building confidence and, when you win games, the belief grows – that’s so important.

“We showed our mental toughness tonight just when we needed to.”

Birmingham lie 18th in the Championship and frustrated head coach Lee Bowyer said: “It was the same old things again. We weren’t ruthless enough in the final third.

“I don’t know how many times we got in and around their goal in the first half – it must have been at least six. We just needed to make the right pass.

“But it kept happening all night long. We just didn’t take care enough. So many passes went across the face of their goal but no one was gambling for the tap-in.

“We were just so poor in that final third tonight and I don’t know why. It’s so frustrating.

“We were on the front foot in the second half and had Reading pinned in. Then we stopped doing that.

“It seemed too easy and then we started to complicate the game. And then we get caught twice in the middle of the park.

“They go bang, bang – a goal and then a penalty.

“Reading didn’t earn it tonight, we gifted it to them. That has happened again, we gave it to them.”

