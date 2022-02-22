Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt Sunderland clash should have been called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt Sunderland clash should have been called off

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 11:55 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt the game should not have continued after a spectator was taken ill (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt the game should not have continued after a spectator was taken ill (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt Burton’s match with Sunderland should have been abandoned after a serious medical emergency delayed play for almost an hour at the Stadium of Light.

The game was halted in the third minute when officials were made aware of an issue in the stands, with a supporter treated for 40 minutes by the emergency services before being taken to hospital.

Burton took the lead through Cameron Borthwick-Jackson midway through the second half but Ross Stewart’s header with less than a minute of stoppage time to play earned a 1-1 draw.

Hasselbaink said: “I hope that (the supporter) recovers really well. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

“At that moment, I’d have rather we postponed the game and come back another day than wait this long.

“The person is more important than the game. I know there are regulations but the person, their fan, is the most important thing.

“Once again we would like to send our love and support to them.”

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the lad and his family.

“There’s nothing worse than when something happens to one of your own, and you feel helpless.

“I don’t know what the outcome of it is but our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Hasselbaink said he was frustrated with the end result but had no complaints with his team’s performance.

He said: “I always look at performance and the performance was really good, we should have won easily.

“If you think you’re going to come here in League One with our team and dominate possession, it’s not going to happen. They’re way too good for that, but we did really well with the ball.

“We looked really dangerous when we won the ball in midfield and we had some good, clear-cut chances.

“You need to finish it off with the second (goal) and we had some tired legs at the end.

“It’s a good cross, and you normally defend that better. But I can’t fault my players, the effort, the organisation.”

Neil, who is still searching for his first win as head coach, said: “I’m learning about the group every day.

“We changed the shape but we still got countered on, and that was extremely frustrating.

“Some of our decision-making and quality tonight really let us down.

“The balance in the first 30 minutes was good, and one moment changes the momentum of the game when they had a counter-attack.

“At the moment, I don’t know if it’s the youthfulness of the group, we just don’t react well.”

