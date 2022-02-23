Rafael Nadal beats Denis Kudla in straight sets victory in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Nadal beats Denis Kudla in straight sets victory in Mexico

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 5:45 am
Rafael Nadal won in straight sets in Mexico (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Rafael Nadal made a winning return to the court with a straight-sets victory in Mexico in his first match since claiming his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Nadal defeated American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, bringing his winning streak to 11 – the equal best start to an ATP Tour during his career.

It was a comfortable triumph for the three-time Acapulco champion, as Kudla struggled to keep up and ended the match without a break point.

“It has been a positive start, a good victory in straight sets. That’s always very positive for the confidence,” Nadal told ATP after his win.

“I think I played a very solid match, a good effort today. Of course there are a couple of things that I can do better, but in general terms, I played well so I can’t complain at all.”

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev – world number two and Nadal’s losing opponent at the Australian Open – also advanced in straight sets after defeating Benoit Paire in Acapulco.

The win set Medvedev up with the potential to surpass Novak Djokovic as world number one if he wins when he plays again on Monday.

Despite winning in two sets, the Russian told ATP he did not feel 100% during the match.

“It’s always not easy to come back after some rest and some time off competition,” Medvedev said.

“Sometimes (it is) better, sometimes (it is) worse. I felt like my sensations were not at the top today, but I managed to fight until the end against a very tough opponent and I’m happy that I managed to win.”

British number one Cameron Norrie, fresh from securing his third ATP Tour title with a victory over Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open, also triumphed with a win over Daniel Altmaier.

Norrie won 7-6(5) 6-2 over his German opponent, bringing his winning streak to five.

The world number 12 will now face American John Isner in the final 16.

