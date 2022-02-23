On this day in 2017: Wayne Rooney commits to Man Utd stay amid China speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Wayne Rooney commits to Man Utd stay amid China speculation

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 6:17 am
Wayne Rooney remained at Manchester United until the end of the 2016/17 season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wayne Rooney remained at Manchester United until the end of the 2016/17 season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wayne Rooney announced he would remain at Manchester United until the end of the season on this day in 2017 amid speculation he was planning a move to China.

Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford had travelled to China for preliminary talks, with three clubs – Beijing Guoan, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian – reported to have been possible destinations.

But the United and England captain, then 31, whose Red Devils contract was not due to expire until 2019, opted to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the 2016/17 season.

Rooney and son Kit after his final Premier League game for Manchester United against Crystal Palace in 2017
Rooney and son Kit after his final Premier League game for Manchester United against Crystal Palace in 2017 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said in a statement: “Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

His transfer to Everton was announced the following July when he returned to his first club for an undisclosed fee, 13 years after leaving them for United.

When announcing his decision to stay at United, Rooney had made only eight Premier League starts that season and had made only three appearances since breaking the club’s goalscoring record the previous month.

Rooney, left, alongside Sir Bobby Charlton during his trophy presentation for becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer
Rooney, left, alongside Sir Bobby Charlton during his trophy presentation for becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

He surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s landmark of 249 goals, scored between 1956 and 1973, when lashing home a stoppage-time free-kick to rescue a point for United in a 1-1 draw at Stoke.

Rooney went on to make a total of 559 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring 253 goals, before signing a two-year deal with Everton.

The current Derby boss won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup during his spell at Old Trafford having signed from Everton for £27million in 2004.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal