Football rumours: Arsenal boosted by Barca’s failure to hold Sergi Roberto talks

What the papers say

Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing Sergi Roberto from Barcelona this summer. The Spain international, 30, has a deal which ends in June, with the playmaker currently stuck on the sidelines since undergoing thigh surgery. The Sun, which cites Spain’s Marca, says the Gunners have been given hope due to Roberto’s planned meeting to discuss a new contract with Barca bosses after Christmas reportedly not eventuating.

Arsenal are also gunning for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has apparently caught boss Mikel Arteta’s eye in his quest to strengthen the team’s attack. But the Gunners would need to pay a hefty bill to lure Felix away from LaLiga, the paper adds.

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix may be lured to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Crystal Palace will need to fight to keep hold of 20-year-old forward Michael Olise, who is being chased by clubs across the Premier League and in Europe, according to The Sun. Those who are reportedly interested in the French player include Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Bayern Munich and Lille.

Social media round-up

Man United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice as West Ham reportedly up their asking price pic.twitter.com/aAzAmRbs3N — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 22, 2022

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: Fichajes reports Real Madrid will try to secure the Liverpool and Senegal forward, 29, if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

Christopher Nkunku: The 24-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder will cost Manchester United “at least 75million euros (£62.5million)”, according to Bild.