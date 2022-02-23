Football rumours: Arsenal boosted by Barca’s failure to hold Sergi Roberto talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal boosted by Barca’s failure to hold Sergi Roberto talks

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 7:35 am
Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing Sergi Roberto from Barcelona (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing Sergi Roberto from Barcelona (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing Sergi Roberto from Barcelona this summer. The Spain international, 30, has a deal which ends in June, with the playmaker currently stuck on the sidelines since undergoing thigh surgery. The Sun, which cites Spain’s Marca, says the Gunners have been given hope due to Roberto’s planned meeting to discuss a new contract with Barca bosses after Christmas reportedly not eventuating.

Arsenal are also gunning for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has apparently caught boss Mikel Arteta’s eye in his quest to strengthen the team’s attack. But the Gunners would need to pay a hefty bill to lure Felix away from LaLiga, the paper adds.

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix may be lured to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Crystal Palace will need to fight to keep hold of 20-year-old forward Michael Olise, who is being chased by clubs across the Premier League and in Europe, according to The Sun. Those who are reportedly interested in the French player include Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Bayern Munich and Lille.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: Fichajes reports Real Madrid will try to secure the Liverpool and Senegal forward, 29, if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

Christopher Nkunku: The 24-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder will cost Manchester United “at least 75million euros (£62.5million)”, according to Bild.

