ITV to show EFL and Carabao Cup highlights from next season on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

ITV to show EFL and Carabao Cup highlights from next season on two-year deal

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 9:55 am
The EFL have agreed a new two-season highlights deal with ITV Sport (Mike Egerton/PA)
The EFL have agreed a new two-season highlights deal with ITV Sport (Mike Egerton/PA)

ITV will show highlights of the EFL, Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy from the start of the 2022-23 season under a new two-year broadcast deal.

A review of the action from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm each Saturday, with a repeat slot on ITV later in the evening.

Highlights will be broadcast again during Sunday morning on ITV while there will also be a round-up from full midweek fixtures on the main channel as well as ITV Hub, including detailed analysis.

ITV will also cover the play-off semi-finals and finals, with a highlights programme for each round of the Carabao Cup and both legs of the semi-finals as well as the final at Wembley.

There will be an hour-long highlights show of the Papa John’s Trophy final on ITV4.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “With 1891 matches played across the season, it’s crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Carabao Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City won the Carabao Cup last April (Adam Davy/PA)

“As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV’s commitment to high-quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country.”

ITV director of sport Niall Sloane added: “This deal brings viewers free-to-air coverage of one of the most unpredictable divisions we have in the Sky Bet Championship, the best of the action from Sky Bet League One and League Two alongside the exciting midweek competitions in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

“By offering highlights across our platforms, via our channels and on demand on ITV Hub, we hope football fans will enjoy our EFL shows from next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal