Wales set to leave Louis Rees-Zammit out for England clash at Twickenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.

The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester, the PA news agency understands.

Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit.

Louis Rees-Zammit celebrates after scoring a try for Wales against Fiji (David Davies/PA)

Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.

Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, scoring four tries during last season’s Six Nations and being picked for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour.

The 21-year-old has carved out a reputation for scoring dazzling solo tries, which he underlined with a breathtaking touchdown against Fiji during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.

Players with English clubs are released back to them if they are not involved in a Wales match-day 23.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has considered his selection options ahead of England game (David Davies/PA)

And although Pivac will not announce his starting line-up for Twickenham until Thursday, Rees-Zammit is understood to have missed out.

Pivac has also been weighing up whether to recall Bath back-row forward Taulupe Faletau, who has recovered from a long-term ankle injury.

Faletau, capped 86 times, has made two appearances for his club this month, including a full 80 minutes in the 24-20 Premiership defeat against Leicester on Saturday, and he joined the Wales squad earlier this week.

Is thought that Faletau could feature at number eight, being joined by Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham in the back-row.