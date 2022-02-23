Carlisle part company with Keith Millen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle part company with Keith Millen

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:13 am
Keith Millen was appointed Carlisle manager in October 2021 (Leila Coker/PA)
Manager Keith Millen has left Carlisle by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The Cumbrians are currently second-from-bottom in League Two and have not won a game since the beginning of January, when they beat Bradford 2-0 in the league.

Millen was appointed manager in October last year and his last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Swindon on Saturday.

A statement on the club website read: “Everyone would like to go on record with their thanks to Keith for his work and efforts since he joined us at the end of October 2021, and we wish him the very best as he moves on from the club.

“Assistant manager Gav Skelton will take today’s training session.”

Carlisle face Leyton Orient, who cut ties with boss Kenny Jackett on Tuesday night, in League Two on Saturday.

