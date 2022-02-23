Mikel Arteta admits Raul Jimenez’s fractured skull was one of scariest moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta admits Raul Jimenez’s fractured skull was one of scariest moments

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 12:02 pm
Mikel Arteta and Raul Jimenez (PA)
Mikel Arteta and Raul Jimenez (PA)

Mikel Arteta admits seeing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez fracture his skull was one of his scariest moments in football.

Jimenez suffered the serious injury during an aerial challenge with former Arsenal defender David Luiz during Wolves’ 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in November 2020.

The Mexico forward, who was treated on the pitch following the incident, would not return to football for eight months – even then he said the doctors told him it was a “miracle” he could play again.

Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez was told he may never play again (Nick Potts/PA)

The game took place in front of an empty stadium as coronavirus rules did not allow supporters to attend matches and the thud of the impact could be heard from Arteta’s position in the Arsenal dugout.

Ahead of Jimenez’s return to Arsenal with Wolves on Thursday night, Arteta revealed how worried he had been when the injury first occurred.

“Yes, I have had others but that was one of them,” he replied when asked if it was one of the scariest moments he had witnessed.

“Straight away you see the reaction, the anxiety that suddenly is in the team doctors and everybody involved trying to assess what was happening, it was frightening.

“Thanks to the medical team, they probably saved him at that moment from something that could have been much worse and for the recovery that he’s done.

“It’s great that after that he’s come back so quickly, performing and scoring goals like he’s doing. Regarding that topic (medics), yes we can always get better, and that should be the aim.

“Thank god it ended the right way, but it looked really, really bad.”

Luiz, who has since left Arsenal, was in contact with Jimenez throughout his recovery – with the striker unable to train with his team-mates for six months – and Arteta said the club, too, had been in touch.

“Of course we were (in touch) and David was as well because he was directly involved and he was really affected by that,” he said.

Mikel Arteta
Arteta is relieved to see Jimenez back playing again (John Walton/PA)

“We are colleagues at the end. We share the same profession and industry. When something like that happens you are emotionally involved.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners at Molineux when the sides met in the reverse fixture just a fortnight ago – this second meeting coming at the Emirates Stadium having initially been postponed during the hectic festive schedule.

Wolves have won the other five of their previous six Premier League games, including victories over Tottenham and Leicester in the past week, and Arteta insists they have to be considered genuine challengers alongside the Gunners for a place in the top four.

“They look like it,” he added.

“The way they are playing and the results they are getting, the consistency they are showing. For sure. You look at the last two games as well and how they played against those teams, they are going to be up there.

“We are where we are and I’m happy that we are in this position and we want to make the most out of it and again that can be the aim and that should be the goal and the objective but the focus has to be today.”

