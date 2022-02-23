Chris Harris hopes Scotland continue to impress at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Harris hopes Scotland continue to impress at home

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 2:03 pm
Chris Harris is eyeing more joy at BT Murrayfield (David Davies/PA)
Chris Harris is hoping Scotland can draw on home comforts as they bid to get their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track against France this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side have won five of their last six matches at BT Murrayfield, with world champions South Africa the only side to win in Edinburgh in that period.

Harris explained that the whole experience of playing at home is a thrill for the Scotland players, particularly now that supporters are back, and he hopes they can continue turning the national stadium into something of a fortress when the red-hot French visit on Saturday.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Murrayfield is awesome, it gives you a big lift,” said the Gloucester centre.

“You look forward to that journey in and all that sort of stuff. It definitely gives you that little bit of extra oomph to make sure we’re on it, that we perform and put on a show for everyone watching.

“It just gives you that bit of pride. It’s home, it’s our patch. We don’t want to be an easy team to roll over and beat at home.

We’ve won five of the last six there. That’s pretty good so hopefully we can get another win this week to make it six (out of seven).”

Harris is expecting a formidable test from a France side who beat New Zealand in November and have won both their Six Nations matches so far.

“They’re playing well, probably the best they have played for a while,” said the 31-year-old.

“They had a bit of a slow start against Italy I think, but they are looking really sharp and playing with confidence.

Wales v France – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Chris Harris is looking forward to facing Gael Fickou (Adam Davy/PA)

“They are a quality outfit and if we let them get into the high-tempo game and we are not physical enough then it is going to be a tough day for us.”

Harris is relishing going up against French centres Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana.

“I’ve played against Fickou before so I know what he is about and am aware of his threats,” he said.

“Moefana has been playing really well and looks pretty handy from what I’ve seen. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

