St Mirren defender Charles Dunne avoids ban after red card downgraded to yellow

St Mirren defender Charles Dunne will not be suspended for Wednesday’s game at Dundee after his red card at Livingston was downgraded to a yellow.

Dunne was sent off seven minutes from the end of Saturday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw after being adjudged to have caught Livingston forward Sebastian Soto in the face.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Following fast-track tribunal, Charles Dunne’s red card for violent conduct has been reduced to a cautionable offence.

“Charles will not have to serve a suspension and will be available for tonight’s match as Saints take on Dundee at the Kilmac Stadium.”