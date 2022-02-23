St Mirren defender Charles Dunne avoids ban after red card downgraded to yellow By Press Association February 23, 2022, 2:45 pm St Mirren defender Charles Dunne’s weekend red card against Livingston has been reduced to yellow (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren defender Charles Dunne will not be suspended for Wednesday’s game at Dundee after his red card at Livingston was downgraded to a yellow. Dunne was sent off seven minutes from the end of Saturday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw after being adjudged to have caught Livingston forward Sebastian Soto in the face. A statement on the club’s official website said: “Following fast-track tribunal, Charles Dunne’s red card for violent conduct has been reduced to a cautionable offence. “Charles will not have to serve a suspension and will be available for tonight’s match as Saints take on Dundee at the Kilmac Stadium.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Greg Kiltie grabs point at Livingston as St Mirren begin life after Jim Goodwin David Martindale hails ‘brilliant’ Livingston defending after red card Aberdeen defender David Bates hopes Red Army can return in force after the winter break Joe Shaughnessy’s late goal rescues draw for St Mirren against Hibernian