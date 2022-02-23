Ireland’s Iain Henderson out of Italy game after positive Covid test on birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday.

The Ulster captain produced the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp two days ago.

Henderson, who turned 30 on Monday, is isolating at home after the positive case was confirmed.

“Iain Henderson produced a positive Covid result during the routine testing of squad and management upon arrival into camp on Monday evening,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“The positive result has since been confirmed. Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home.”

British and Irish Lion Henderson missed Ireland’s opening Six Nations win over Wales following an ankle injury before returning as a replacement in the 30-24 loss to France on February 12.

Head coach Andy Farrell selected Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan in the second row for each of those games.

“There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week,” the IRFU statement added.