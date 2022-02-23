Rangers won’t sit back on Dortmund lead – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists the emphasis on Rangers’ Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund will be on what brought success in Germany.

The Scottish champions made Europe sit up and take notice last week with a stunning 4-2 win over the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of the knockout round play-off.

The Dutchman is keen for his side to replicate the positive aspects of that performance as he looks to finish off the job at Ibrox on Thursday night.

“I don’t know if we surprised them, that is not a question for us, but we played really well, we played to our strengths, made sure that we pressed them high in the right moments,” said Van Bronckhorst, who confirmed Aaron Ramsey will miss out with a knock.

“So they definitely have a better view on how strong we are as a team. I also have a better view of how they play so I don’t think we have any secrets any more tomorrow.

“It is going to be a very exciting game and a game you want to play and coach in.

“Sitting deep – sometimes you get moments in games when you have to but I think what we did well last week was press a little bit higher at the right time, try to win the ball and be dangerous.

“But to begin the game and sit deep, I don’t think that is in our system and so we have to avoid it.

“We were all happy with the game we played last week but we also know it is only halfway.

“Tomorrow we are going to face a very good team again, a very strong team in Europe and we have to be ready to overcome them.

“We are in a good position to play the second game but our focus will be to play as strong as possible and try to win the game.”

However, Van Bronckhorst has previous experience of losing a two-goal lead to Dortmund.

The former Holland midfielder was in the Rangers team which won 2-0 against the German side at Ibrox in the first leg of the UEFA Cup third round in 1999.

Dortmund scored late in the return game to take the match to extra-time and penalties where the Light Blues lost 3-1 – with Van Bronckhorst missing from the spot.

Preparing for all eventualities in Govan, he said: “You know it can be penalties in the end, it is a possibility, but from the start of the game that is not what we are thinking about.

“We are thinking about having a good performance, make sure we have a good result but yes, when there is no away goal rule it can be penalties again.

“But then again, we also have players who can take penalties.

“We know it is a scenario but we don’t have it in our minds when we start the game.”