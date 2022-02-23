Rangers won’t sit back on Dortmund lead – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers won’t sit back on Dortmund lead – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 4:14 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looking to complete Dortmund job at Ibrox (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists the emphasis on Rangers’ Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund will be on what brought success in Germany.

The Scottish champions made Europe sit up and take notice last week with a stunning 4-2 win over the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of the knockout round play-off.

The Dutchman is keen for his side to replicate the positive aspects of that performance as he looks to finish off the job at Ibrox on Thursday night.

“I don’t know if we surprised them, that is not a question for us, but we played really well, we played to our strengths, made sure that we pressed them high in the right moments,” said Van Bronckhorst, who confirmed Aaron Ramsey will miss out with a knock.

“So they definitely have a better view on how strong we are as a team. I also have a better view of how they play so I don’t think we have any secrets any more tomorrow.

“It is going to be a very exciting game and a game you want to play and coach in.

“Sitting deep – sometimes you get moments in games when you have to but I think what we did well last week was press a little bit higher at the right time, try to win the ball and be dangerous.

“But to begin the game and sit deep, I don’t think that is in our system and so we have to avoid it.

“We were all happy with the game we played last week but we also know it is only halfway.

“Tomorrow we are going to face a very good team again, a very strong team in Europe and we have to be ready to overcome them.

“We are in a good position to play the second game but our focus will be to play as strong as possible and try to win the game.”

However, Van Bronckhorst has previous experience of losing a two-goal lead to Dortmund.

The former Holland midfielder was in the Rangers team which won 2-0 against the German side at Ibrox in the first leg of the UEFA Cup third round in 1999.

Dortmund scored late in the return game to take the match to extra-time and penalties where the Light Blues lost 3-1 – with Van Bronckhorst missing from the spot.

Preparing for all eventualities in Govan, he said: “You know it can be penalties in the end, it is a possibility, but from the start of the game that is not what we are thinking about.

“We are thinking about having a good performance, make sure we have a good result but yes, when there is no away goal rule it can be penalties again.

“But then again, we also have players who can take penalties.

“We know it is a scenario but we don’t have it in our minds when we start the game.”

