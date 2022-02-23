Leon Balogun not complaining about absence of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leon Balogun not complaining about absence of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 4:33 pm
Rangers defender Leon Balogun is in two minds over Erling Haaland’s absence (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers defender Leon Balogun will not complain about the absence of Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland from Ibrox on Thursday night.

Reports claim that the 21-year-old Norway international, who missed the Gers 4-2 win in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off in Germany last week, remains out with an abductor problem.

Balogun, available again after recovering from a knock, was asked if the omission of Haaland, who has scored 28 goals for club and country this season, was a bonus for the Scottish champions and said: “Yes and no.

“In these competitions you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment.

“So from that perspective it is a sad thing.

“But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, he is going to weaken them up front a little bit but then again they have enough to compensate, not at the same level probably –  so mixed feelings.

“But definitely not going to complain about it.”

