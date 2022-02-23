Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Troy Deeney called for change.

CHANGE BEGINS WITH EDUCATION. By making the teaching of Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic histories & experiences mandatory in the British school curriculum, we can inform identity, build confidence & combat racism. Sign the petition here https://t.co/AvPS3Cvf5J #HistoryUntold pic.twitter.com/zAkBqEs2xj — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) February 23, 2022

A birthday in the Gerrard household.

Raphael Varane was impressed.

Cycling

Lizzie Deignan shared some happy news.

Geraint Thomas provided a reality check for parents.

Any parent that can recreate that (while with their child) 🎩 #nochance pic.twitter.com/Wko0xiuIaz — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 23, 2022

Cricket

A special day for Eoin Morgan.

England’s one-day cricket captain, Eoin Morgan, who led the team to World Cup glory for the first time in one of sport's greatest matches, became a Freeman of the City of London at a ceremony today. @Eoin16 More details here https://t.co/Yd3xUGqGfg pic.twitter.com/YOVaqYMBIs — City of London (@cityoflondon) February 23, 2022

Sophie Ecclestone did the skipper all ends up!

Danni Wyatt was delighted.

So happy to be back in green this summer 💚🖤 @thehundred #upthebrave pic.twitter.com/NBpydo86Lh — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 23, 2022

Rugby Union

Happy 33rd birthday Courtney Lawes.

Winter Paralympics

Beijing was preparing for the Paralympic Games.

The TeamGB curlers bumped into Judge Rinder.

Was amazing to meet you today @RobbieRinder https://t.co/g50Sc9DtnC — Bruce Mouat (@BruceMouat) February 22, 2022

Formula One

Mick Schumacher was happy to be testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari enjoyed their opening stint of 2022.

Topping the standings after the first 3 hours of testing 😍 @Charles_Leclerc setting 1:20.165 on 🟡 tyres!#essereFerrari🔴 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/PdTcp7l12A — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 23, 2022

Where are you Valtteri Bottas?

Daniel Ricciardo is back with the gags.

The drivers are back, and so is the press conference banter 😆#F1 pic.twitter.com/tJFabDyxga — Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022

Snooker

Mark Selby thanked everyone for their messages.

1/2 I just want to say thank you to all the kind messages and support from everyone!!! Also happy to see that I have helped a lot of people to speak out also. After speaking out I realise more people are going through it than i actually thought. — Mark Selby (@markjesterselby) February 23, 2022

2/2 I am trying my hardest to come through this working with a doctor having a couple of sessions a week. It’s a long road but I’m ready for the challenge. Thanks again for the support #mentalhealth — Mark Selby (@markjesterselby) February 23, 2022