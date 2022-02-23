Ben Davies scores late winner as 10-man Sheffield United edge out Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Davies scores late winner as 10-man Sheffield United edge out Blackburn

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 9:53 pm
Ben Davies scored a late winner for Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Davies scored a late winner for Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United beat Blackburn 1-0 following a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Ben Davies.

The home side had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half and the visitors then missed a penalty.

United applied some early pressure with George Baldock the first to threaten when his low drive was saved by Thomas Kaminski.

After Rhys Norrington-Davies had a ‘goal’ ruled out by an offside flag, Billy Sharp wasted a great opportunity to put the hosts in front when he put a far-post header wide from a Sander Berge cross.

Blackburn’s John Buckley fired in a low shot which flashed wide of Wes Foderingham’s right-hand post.

Foderingham was then relieved to see a free-kick from Reda Khadra only just clear the bar.

Berge was causing problems for the visitors down the right-hand side, but the end product was lacking with United failing to force a breakthrough before the interval.

Khadra tried to pick out Sam Gallagher with a low cross but the ball was too far in front of the striker’s outstretched foot.

Berge then produced a driving run and found John Fleck who fired in an effort from around 20 yards which was parried by Kaminski. Morgan Gibbs-White latched onto the rebound and shot straight at the keeper at his near post.

United appealed for a penalty when Sharp’s cross appeared to strike the hand of Jan Paul Van Hecke, but referee Matthew Donohue was unmoved.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Charlie Goode was shown a straight red card following a foul on Khadra.

Blackburn went close to scoring soon after the sending-off when Harry Pickering’s firm drive from the edge of the area was well saved by Foderingham to his left.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty after Khadra’s cross was handled by John Egan. It was Khadra who stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was saved by Foderingham.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made a change in attack with Sharp making way for Oli McBurnie.

Blackburn continued to pose problems with Joe Rothwell having a shot blocked and the lively Khadra trying a curling shot from the left-hand side of the area which went just beyond Foderingham’s left-hand post.

It looked to be heading for a draw until McBurnie caused problems for the Blackburn defence from a corner and Jack Robinson headed the ball into the path of Davies who swept home from close range.

