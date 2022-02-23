Luke Amos nets late winner for 10-man QPR to beat Blackpool and move third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luke Amos nets late winner for 10-man QPR to beat Blackpool and move third

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 9:59 pm
Luke Amos scored a late winner for 10-man QPR (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Luke Amos scored a late winner for 10-man QPR (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Luke Amos’ last-minute goal gave 10-man QPR a dramatic 2-1 victory against Blackpool to boost their promotion hopes.

Josh Bowler’s equaliser with eight minutes remaining cancelled out Jimmy Dunne’s first-half opener.

But Amos clinched Rangers’ first win in five matches, taking them up to third in the Sky Bet Championship table, just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth – although the Cherries have three games in hand.

Dunne headed in Stefan Johansen’s 31st-minute corner to put the hosts in front and seemingly in control of the game.

But Dion Sanderson was sent off following a clash with Reece James nine minutes later.

Sanderson dispossessed James with a superb challenge, prompting the left-back to sprint after him and scythe him down.

The on-loan Wolves defender reacted angrily, aiming – or at least motioning to aim – a headbutt at James, which was enough for referee Gavin Ward to brandish the red card.

It resulted in a tough second half for Rangers, although Yoann Barbet missed a great chance to double their lead just before the interval when he headed Johansen’s left-wing free-kick wide of the target.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng produced a brilliant save to maintain their lead, clawing away Callum Connolly’s header from CJ Hamilton’s cross.

Dieng was unable to rescue Rangers when Dunne failed to clear Jordan Thorniley’s punt into the box and Connolly nodded the ball back to Bowler, who volleyed home.

But QPR hit back, with George Thomas running onto Moses Odubajo’s ball over the top and crossing from the left for fellow substitute Amos to score at the near post.

With his team having struggled of late and with Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes out injured, Rangers boss Mark Warburton decided to start without a recognised striker, leaving Charlie Austin and Andre Gray on the bench and deploying Chris Willock as the main attacker.

Rangers again struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, and Sanderson’s dismissal led to Willock being replaced at the interval by a defensive player in Dominic Ball as Warburton’s side looked to protect their slender lead.

They defended nervously but soundly until Bowler netted, and showed excellent resilience to recover from that blow to take three points which took them above Blackburn – who they visit this weekend – and increased the pressure on Bournemouth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal