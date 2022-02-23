Nathan Jones proud of Luton after ‘wonderful performance’ at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Jones proud of Luton after ‘wonderful performance’ at Stoke

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:13 pm
Nathan Jones’ side won at Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)
Nathan Jones saluted a “wonderful performance” from his in-form Luton team after they triumphed 2-1 at his old club Stoke.

Danny Hylton and substitute Cameron Jerome notched the second-half goals which lifted the Hatters to within two points of the top six, though Jones won’t get carried away with any play-off talk.

“I couldn’t have asked the players for any more,” said Jones.

“In the first half we could have produced a little more quality, but in the second half we really took control of the game.

“We were super aggressive on the night, and without being disrespectful to Stoke, we could and probably should have scored even more goals.

“It was a really wonderful performance from the first minute to the last, and I’m really proud of the lads.

“We limited Stoke to very little in the way of chances, and that has to be a good thing and a huge positive.

“I think we’re safe from going down now. With the resources we have at a club like ours it has to be about staying in the division first and foremost, and I think we’ll do that now.

“We just have to keep believing in what we can possibly achieve now.”

Jones went on to admit that he regrets not being more of a success when he was Stoke boss in 2019.

“Both sets of fans sang my name tonight, but with very different words,” he added.

“It’s a regret of mine I wasn’t more successful when I was here. I know I should have given them better results during my time here.”

It was a dismal opening 45 minutes at a blustery bet365 Stadium.

Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell went closest when he forced Jed Steer into a fine save.

Luton appeared rejuvenated after the restart and went in front when Hylton superbly converted Harry Cornick’s cross.

Former Stoke striker Jerome then swept home a second, before Lewis Baker’s stoppage-time strike for Stoke proved a mere consolation.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill feels for the Potters fans, who booed his team off at the end.

“We were very poor in the second half,” said O’Neill.

“It had been OK in the first half and we seemed to be managing the conditions quite well, but the game became disjointed and we didn’t get the ball down and play in that second half.

“We lost two poor goals and we simply didn’t win enough duels.

“We are quite a young team for the Championship, but we allowed ourselves to get out-muscled and out-worked in what was a hugely disappointing performance.

“The most worrying thing for me, though, was the lack of self-belief. We really struggled with that side of the game, particularly in that second half.

“I know the supporters are frustrated, and of course they’re entitled to their opinions, I’ve no problem with that.

“They want to see a team that is capable of challenging for promotion from this division. I’m just not sure that we’ve got that at present.”

