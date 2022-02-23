Marco Silva hails record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic in win over Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Marco Silva hails record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic in win over Peterborough

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:15 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva wants to see better defending (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva wants to see better defending (Adam Davy/PA)

Marco Silva hailed Aleksandar Mitrovic after he set a new Sky Bet Championship goalscoring record but the Fulham boss urged his side to tighten up despite watching them beat managerless Peterborough 2-1.

Two record-breaking goals from Mitrovic sealed the victory – with 33, the Serbian has now scored more in one season since the league was rebranded in 2004 than any other player – although a late strike by Posh substitute Jack Marriott made the win less than comfortable in the end.

Silva told club media after the match: “Congratulations to him. The numbers speak for themselves. Thirty-three goals at the end of February, with 14 more games to play, it’s fantastic.

“What I like about him is he’s always demanding more and more and more. He knows that from tomorrow I’ll demand more and more from him.

“Mitro’s numbers reflect our philosophy and the players have bought into it. We’re creating and building something important.”

Silva felt that the late goal was something that could have been avoided.

He said: “At this level, we cannot make mistakes like we did for their goal. We have to be more aggressive – one goal reopened the game again.

“Our players know that we should not give them the moment to create chances to score a goal. It’s something to keep working with.

“It doesn’t matter what the position of our opponents is in the table, it will be tough if you don’t do the basics well.”

Mitrovic was fouled in the area by Harrison Burrows in the 28th minute and the Serbian converted the resulting spot-kick to put the hosts ahead with his 32nd of the season.

The lead was doubled just after the hour, when Mitrovic volleyed a cross from Neeskens Kebano to seemingly end the Peterborough resistance.

Visiting keeper Steven Benda kept the scoreline down, denying Ivan Cavaleiro, Fabio Carvalho and Mitrovic.

Peterborough gave themselves late hope when substitute Marriott broke to finish past Marek Rodak, but the league leaders held on.

With Grant McCann at the game – the former Posh and Hull manager has been strongly linked with the permanent position following Darren Ferguson’s resignation – interim boss Matthew Etherington was happy with the effort shown.

He said: “It’s been a tough three days, it’s been an experience to say the least, but in terms of what we’ve asked them and in terms of shape of the team, I can’t ask for any more.

“I thought there were some outstanding performances tonight, against a really good Fulham side.

“I didn’t want to rip it all up and do something totally different, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, so I used the formation the manager previously had prepared, but I thought I would just mix up the personnel.

“I’m proud if I’m being honest, it’s an experience I’ll look back on. My ultimate goal is to be full-time manager at Peterborough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal