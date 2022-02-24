A look at the numbers that make Jason Kenny Britain’s most successful Olympian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A look at the numbers that make Jason Kenny Britain’s most successful Olympian

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Jason Kenny is Britain’s most decorated Olympian (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jason Kenny is Britain’s most decorated Olympian (Danny Lawson/PA)

Britain’s most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny has announced his retirement from cycling.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his career in numbers.

Britain's most decorated Olympians
Sir Jason Kenny is Britain’s most decorated Olympian (PA graphic)

7 – Kenny won seven Olympic golds and nine medals in all, leading all British athletes in both categories.

5 – his wife Laura holds the same accolades among female British Olympians with five golds and six total medals, the latter figure matched by Charlotte Dujardin.

15 – combined Olympic medals for the Kennys.

4 – Jason Kenny won gold medals at four successive Olympics, from Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020.

Jason Kenny celebrates Olympic gold at London 2012
Kenny celebrates Olympic gold at London 2012 (John Giles/PA)

3 – he also won gold medals at three separate World Championships, in 2011, 2013 and 2016, and 10 total medals in the event. He also has a European Championships keirin title to his name and a pair of Commonwealth Games silver medals.

42.600 – Kenny’s time with team-mates Philip Hindes and Sir Chris Hoy to win team sprint gold at London 2012 was a world record at the time, since broken by teams from Germany and Holland. Kenny, Hindes and Callum Skinner won with a then-Olympic record of 42.440 at Rio 2016.

