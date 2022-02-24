On this day in 2015: Chris Gayle scores World Cup’s first double century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015: Chris Gayle scores World Cup’s first double century

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 6:04 am
Chris Gayle smashed 16 sixes in a knock of 215 (David Davies/PA)
Chris Gayle became the first person to score a double century in a World Cup match on this day in 2015.

Gayle struck 16 sixes in an extraordinary innings of 215 in West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe in Canberra.

The destructive opener also thumped 10 fours on his way to the third highest one-day international score of all time.

The 35-year-old needed just 33 balls in his second ton as he moved into an elite club, with Gary Kirsten recording the previous highest score at cricket’s premier 50-over competition when he made 188 not out for South Africa against the United Arab Emirates in February 1996.

Gayle’s landmark innings was the first individual one-day double hundred outside of India and the fifth overall.

He fell to the final ball of the innings as the Windies reached 372 for two.

The left-hander also played his part in setting the highest partnership in ODIs as he and Marlon Samuels (133 not out) scored all of their side’s runs, along with 24 extras.

