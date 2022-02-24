Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham eye former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham eye former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 8:07 am
Serge Gnabry could return to England this summer (Steven Paston/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, reports the Sun. The former Arsenal winger is into the final 18 months of his contract and talks are said to be getting complicated, which has alerted Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham.

Euro 2020 winner Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move to Leicester. The Sassuolo winger has spent the majority of his career in Emilia-Romagna but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a flurry of summer activity and said to be a fan of the Italian, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Domenico Berardi celebrates after helping Italy to Euro 2020 success
Manchester United are reportedly confident they can still land their top transfer targets if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. ESPN reports the club are interested in signing England internationals Harry Kane and Declan Rice, and will not feel deterred if they miss out on a top-four finish.

The Evening Standard reports West Ham have taken up a two-year option in the contract of defender Ben Johnson to warn off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. The extension means the deal of the versatile full-back will run until 2024.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexander Isak: The Swedish international has long been linked with Arsenal, but reportedly also has admirers at Barcelona amid an anticipated summer transfer battle for the Real Sociedad forward.

Erling Haaland: Manchester City have jumped ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker and a decision over his future is set to be made by the end of February, writes SER Deportivos.

