Derek Adams returns to Morecambe for second spell as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derek Adams returns to Morecambe for second spell as manager

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 10:43 am
Derek Adams is back at Morecambe (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derek Adams is back at Morecambe (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a second spell as manager.

The 46-year-old led the Shrimps to promotion to Sky Bet League One via the play-offs last term but left the club to take charge of League Two Bradford.

He was sacked by the Bantams earlier this month and is now back at Morecambe on a deal until at least June 2023.

Adams told the club’s website: “I am really looking forward to it, we have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time.

“I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic and it was an really easy decision for me to come back.”

Co-chairmen Rod Taylor and Graham Howse said: “We are delighted to welcome Derek back as manager, as soon as Stephen Robinson had confirmed he was moving on, we started the process of finding a new manager immediately.

“Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us.

“He was the manager we earmarked straight away, we knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him, and after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal