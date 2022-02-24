Roy Hodgson thinks Watford’s build-up play was not inferior to Crystal Palace’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Roy Hodgson thinks Watford’s build-up play was not inferior to Crystal Palace’s

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:05 pm
Roy Hodgson’s Watford lost to Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)
Roy Hodgson's Watford lost to Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)

Roy Hodgson believes Watford were not inferior to Crystal Palace in their build-up play, despite slumping to a 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

Moussa Sissoko’s 18th-minute header cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener, which took a fortunate deflection, but Watford were unable to take a point from the game.

Conor Gallagher’s clever strike just before half-time put Palace back in front before Wilfried Zaha wrapped up all three points for the visitors with two late goals.

Watford were unable to build on their first victory since November at Aston Villa on Saturday and remain four points from safety, with just one win under Hodgson since he took over on January 26, although the manager said it was only the play in the final third that proved the difference.

“I think that the way the players got over that 2-1 and came out in the second half and really tried to play, we certainly weren’t inferior in terms of our build-up play between the two penalty boxes,” Hodgson said.

“What made the difference was what Palace did when they got the ball in and around our penalty area and what we did when we got the ball in and around their penalty area.

“Unfortunately that’s the difference between a team that’s going well and heading towards the top of the table and a team trying to get out of the bottom three.”

Zaha urged his Palace side to be clinical after they further distanced themselves from the relegation zone with their first league victory since December 28.

He told the club’s official website: “We need to be clinical. We’re making chances and not scoring; I’m glad I can score for the team.

“I feel like it’s really deserved. Good performances week in, week out, and it’s the same thing after the game – we’re disappointed. So today taking the three points and going home feels good.”

He added: “I think the team we have allows me to do what I need to do up front.

“If I get the through-balls, the balls over the top, all I have to do is work on my final touch. That’s what I’m working on.”

