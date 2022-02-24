Can Ali Price keep world player of the year Antoine Dupont quiet at Murrayfield?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Can Ali Price keep world player of the year Antoine Dupont quiet at Murrayfield?

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 1:49 pm
The scrum-half battle between Ali Price and Antoine Dupont could be key to Scotland’s Six Nations meeting with France (Malcolm Mackenzie/Julien Mattia-PA Images/Zuma Press).
Scotland and France meet at BT Murrayfield on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash that is critical to both countries’ title aspirations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the battle between the two No.9s, Ali Price and Antoine Dupont.

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors

Scotland v England – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield
Scotland’s Ali Price (right) in action during the Six Nations win over England.

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 28

Caps: 48

Debut: versus Georgia, 2016

Height: 5ft 10ins

Weight: 13st 12lbs

Points: 20 (4 tries)

Price has steadily improved throughout his career and has developed into one of Scotland’s key men alongside Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell, dictating play with his lightning-quick decisions. The Glasgow scrum-half’s rise was highlighted by his involvement with the British & Irish Lions last summer while he was named as one of Scotland’s two vice-captains for the Autumn Test against Tonga in the absence of Hogg. Price played a key part in the lead-up to Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp winning try in Paris last year, and the influential 28-year-old will be hoping to play his part in what would be another huge victory over the French this weekend.

Antoine Dupont – Toulouse

France v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
France scrum-half Antoine Dupont makes a break during the Six Nations win over Ireland in Paris.

Position: Scrum-half

Age:  25

Caps: 37

Debut: Versus Italy, 2017

Height:  5ft 10ins

Weight: 13st 3lbs

Points: 55 (11 tries)

Dupont, the 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year, has formed a formidable half-back pairing for club and country with Romain Ntamack. The Toulouse duo are key to making France tick. Dupont scored three tries in last year’s Six Nations and scored his first of this year’s tournament in the victory over Ireland a fortnight ago. Price will have his hands full trying to keep the French superstar in check.

