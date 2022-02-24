Grant McCann to begin second Peterborough reign against former club Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Peterborough boss Grant McCann will face former club Hull in his first Sky Bet Championship match of a second spell in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium.

McCann left the Tigers last month and has been appointed to succeed Darren Ferguson, who resigned on Sunday with Posh deep in relegation trouble.

Defender Hayden Coulson is available again following a suspension for his sending off in last weekend’s defeat at Derby.

Midfielder Harrison Burrows and defender Ronnie Edwards both returned to the side in Wednesday’s loss at Fulham, while Mark Beevers (hamstring), midfielder Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Dan Butler (ankle) all continue their own recovery.

Hull are short of attacking options as Shota Arveladze attempts to end his side’s six-game winless run.

On-loan Brentford frontman Marcus Forss was forced off with a hamstring problem during the second half of the home defeat by bottom club Barnsley on Tuesday night and is doubtful.

Tyler Smith, who came off the bench against Barnsley, could lead the line as Mallik Wilks is still recovering from a foot injury, while Tom Eaves (ankle) and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (groin) are also both unavailable.

Australian defender Callum Elder (hamstring) faces a late fitness test and goalkeeper Matt Ingram (concussion) continues to be assessed, while on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter (hand), Josh Emmanuel (leg) and defender Lewie Coyle (hamstring) are all not yet back in contention.