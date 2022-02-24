Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for Wycombe’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for Wycombe’s visit

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 2:36 pm
Ross Sykes is an option for Accrington (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ross Sykes is an option for Accrington (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for their clash with Wycombe.

The defender returns from a two-match suspension and is an option for Stanley manager John Coleman.

Matt Butcher will be assessed after dropping to the bench for the midweek loss against Doncaster.

Seamus Conneely slotted into Butcher’s place against Doncaster and could do so again against the Chairboys.

Dominic Gape could push for more minutes after returning for Wycombe in their midweek defeat to Wigan.

The midfielder made his first appearance since November against Latics in midweek, coming off the bench towards the end of the game.

Ryan Tafazolli was forced to pull out of the Wigan match after sustaining a knock in the warm-up and could be checked ahead of the trip to Accrington.

Curtis Thompson could also be a doubt after missing the game as he picked up a knee injury in the Chairboys’ 5-5 draw with Cheltenham at the weekend.

