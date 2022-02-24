Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for Wycombe’s visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for their clash with Wycombe.

The defender returns from a two-match suspension and is an option for Stanley manager John Coleman.

Matt Butcher will be assessed after dropping to the bench for the midweek loss against Doncaster.

Seamus Conneely slotted into Butcher’s place against Doncaster and could do so again against the Chairboys.

Dominic Gape could push for more minutes after returning for Wycombe in their midweek defeat to Wigan.

The midfielder made his first appearance since November against Latics in midweek, coming off the bench towards the end of the game.

Ryan Tafazolli was forced to pull out of the Wigan match after sustaining a knock in the warm-up and could be checked ahead of the trip to Accrington.

Curtis Thompson could also be a doubt after missing the game as he picked up a knee injury in the Chairboys’ 5-5 draw with Cheltenham at the weekend.