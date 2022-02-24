Tough baptism of fire for Derek Adams as Morecambe tackle Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tough baptism of fire for Derek Adams as Morecambe tackle Ipswich

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:18 pm
Derek Adams guided the Shrimps to promotion last season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Derek Adams will take charge for the first match of his second spell as Morecambe boss against Sky Bet League One play-off chasers Ipswich.

Adams, who has signed a deal until at least June 2023, led the Shrimps to promotion last season but left to take over at Bradford – only to be sacked earlier this month.

Caretaker boss Barry Roche, stepping in after Stephen Robinson departed for St Mirren, had seen the side lose 2-0 at leaders Rotherham on Tuesday night, where Rhys Bennett and Ousmane Fane were handed their full debuts.

Defender Liam Gibson was an unused substitute following his return to fitness, while veteran forward Jonathan Obika and Courtney Duffus are both pressing for recalls. Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be assessed.

Ipswich will again be without midfielder Lee Evans because of a knee problem.

Evans was forced off during the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Burton and missed the goalless draw against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, but he is not expected to need surgery.

Town boss boss Kieran McKenna reported no other fresh selection concerns, with playmaker Bersant Celina, midfielder Tom Carroll and forward Conor Chaplin all having returned to the side in midweek.

Sone Aluko and Joe Pigott are options from the bench, while winger Kyle Edwards continues to manage a quad injury which has seen him not play in the past four games.

