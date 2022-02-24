Tough baptism of fire for Derek Adams as Morecambe tackle Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Adams will take charge for the first match of his second spell as Morecambe boss against Sky Bet League One play-off chasers Ipswich.

Adams, who has signed a deal until at least June 2023, led the Shrimps to promotion last season but left to take over at Bradford – only to be sacked earlier this month.

Caretaker boss Barry Roche, stepping in after Stephen Robinson departed for St Mirren, had seen the side lose 2-0 at leaders Rotherham on Tuesday night, where Rhys Bennett and Ousmane Fane were handed their full debuts.

Defender Liam Gibson was an unused substitute following his return to fitness, while veteran forward Jonathan Obika and Courtney Duffus are both pressing for recalls. Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be assessed.

Ipswich will again be without midfielder Lee Evans because of a knee problem.

Evans was forced off during the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Burton and missed the goalless draw against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, but he is not expected to need surgery.

Town boss boss Kieran McKenna reported no other fresh selection concerns, with playmaker Bersant Celina, midfielder Tom Carroll and forward Conor Chaplin all having returned to the side in midweek.

Sone Aluko and Joe Pigott are options from the bench, while winger Kyle Edwards continues to manage a quad injury which has seen him not play in the past four games.