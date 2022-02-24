James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury By Press Association February 24, 2022, 3:34 pm James Henry could return for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge. The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week. Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s. Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek. Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up. The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth. Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return. Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Striker Tom Hopper in line for first Lincoln start since September Daniel Harvie completes suspension as MK Dons prepare for visit of Bolton Tough baptism of fire for Derek Adams as Morecambe tackle Ipswich Accrington will have Ross Sykes back for Wycombe’s visit