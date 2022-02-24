James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:34 pm
James Henry could return for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA)
James Henry could return for Oxford (Leila Coker/PA)

James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge.

The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week.

Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s.

Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek.

Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up.

The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth.

Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return.

Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims.

