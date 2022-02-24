James Henry closing in on Oxford return after calf injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Henry could be available for Oxford when they host Cambridge.

The forward is returning from a calf injury and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against QPR in a friendly earlier in the week.

Billy Bodin is progressing from the ankle injury which saw him miss the last two matches and is edging closer to a return for the U’s.

Elliott Moore could also be checked after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Crewe midweek.

Harrison Dunk could be in contention for a return to Cambridge’s starting line-up.

The left-back had been suffering from an ankle knock but was fit enough to play the final few minutes of Cambridge’s 2-0 midweek win against Plymouth.

Cambridge first-team coach Barry Corr also revealed that striker Joe Ironside is “not too far away” from a return.

Shilow Tracey is also back for the U’s and made his return from injury as a late substitute against the Pilgrims.