Top-half finish would be a good job, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:34 pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes a top-half finish would be a “good job” (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes a top-half finish would be a “good job” for the club this season.

Saints overwhelmed Everton 2-0 on the south coast at the weekend to move into 10th place in the Premier League.

Southampton are unbeaten in the top flight since January 15, and their run of results has included draws against Manchester City and Manchester United and a win at Tottenham.

However, Hasenhuttl remained grounded when asked where the club could finish if the current run of form continues.

“We know the table, we know that Brighton is one point ahead of us, the next opponent has seven points more now,” the Saints boss said.

“We speak this way about teams like Tottenham or Arsenal, if we can end up in this part of the table at the end of the season it means that we will have done a good job so far because the clubs behind us also have quality and will take points.

“So we have to consistently perform and when we do this there is always a chance to stay where we are in the moment.”

Southampton host Norwich on Friday, with the Canaries rock-bottom of the Premier League and five points from 17th-placed Newcastle.

However the last time the teams met, for Dean Smith’s first game in charge of the club, it was Norwich who ran out 2-1 winners at Carrow Road, however since then Hasenhuttl believes his side have continued to improve.

“We have shown that we can compete even with the top teams in the league, we have drawn twice against Man City and that gives you a lot of belief and also the other games against the big teams in the moment we have shown that we are good,” the Southampton manager said.

“We have improved our game, the young lads are getting better, we have learned how to play the way that we want to play and this is the reason why we are successful at the moment.”

