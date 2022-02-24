Ayoub Assal back for AFC Wimbledon against Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayoub Assal will return to boost Wimbledon when they host fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Doncaster.

The playmaker received his 10th yellow card of the season at Sunderland earlier in the month and sat out the fixtures with Bolton and Gillingham due to a two-match suspension.

While Assal is back, Aaron Cosgrave looks set to spend time on the treatment table after he was forced off early in Tuesday’s stalemate at Gillingham.

Captain Alex Woodyard and Henry Lawrence (both hamstring) are still sidelined but Daniel Csoka has returned to the bench recently after concerns over his elevated heart rate during defeat to Rotherham on February 8.

Injury-hit Doncaster remain without a plethora of players for their trip to the capital.

Captain Tommy Rowe was able to recover from a dead leg to star in the midweek win over Accrington, which moved 22nd-placed Rovers to within four points of Wimbledon.

There is little other positive news on the injury front with Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith still out with a combination of calf and hamstring problems.

Charlie Seaman (knee), John Bostock (ankle) and Tom Anderson (foot), Ben Close (knee), Cameron John (back), Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) are also still unavailable.