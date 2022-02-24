Steve Cooper could shuffle Forest pack for Bristol City visit after midweek draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper could shuffle Forest pack for Bristol City visit after midweek draw

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 3:58 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper could make changes for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper could make changes for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could opt for change ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City after their disappointing midweek draw.

Forest are five points adrift of the play-off places as a result of their 0-0 stalemate at Preston on Tuesday evening, for which keeper Ethan Horvath and midfielder Ryan Yates were drafted into the starting line-up.

United States international Horvath is likely to continue to deputise for Brice Samba, who serves the second instalment of a three-match match, after impressing at Deepdale.

Danish midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, who was an unused substitute in midweek after dropping to the bench, could return to the starting line-up as Cooper looks for greater attacking intent.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson expects to have the same squad available as he did for Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat by Coventry.

Midfielder Joe Williams was used only as a late substitute in that game having played 80 minutes in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough three days earlier with the Robins carefully managing his return from a hamstring injury.

Teenager Ayman Benarous took Williams’ place against the Sky Blues and the former Wigan man will hope to get the nod after playing for just 14 minutes from the bench.

George Tanner and Matty James are closing in on returns, but Nathan Baker, Rob Atkinson and Andy King remain on the sidelines.

