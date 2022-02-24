Steve Cooper could shuffle Forest pack for Bristol City visit after midweek draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could opt for change ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City after their disappointing midweek draw.

Forest are five points adrift of the play-off places as a result of their 0-0 stalemate at Preston on Tuesday evening, for which keeper Ethan Horvath and midfielder Ryan Yates were drafted into the starting line-up.

United States international Horvath is likely to continue to deputise for Brice Samba, who serves the second instalment of a three-match match, after impressing at Deepdale.

Danish midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, who was an unused substitute in midweek after dropping to the bench, could return to the starting line-up as Cooper looks for greater attacking intent.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson expects to have the same squad available as he did for Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat by Coventry.

Midfielder Joe Williams was used only as a late substitute in that game having played 80 minutes in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough three days earlier with the Robins carefully managing his return from a hamstring injury.

Teenager Ayman Benarous took Williams’ place against the Sky Blues and the former Wigan man will hope to get the nod after playing for just 14 minutes from the bench.

George Tanner and Matty James are closing in on returns, but Nathan Baker, Rob Atkinson and Andy King remain on the sidelines.