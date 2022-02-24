Stephen Robinson delighted to have Charles Dunne available for St Mirren debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson delighted to have Charles Dunne available for St Mirren debut

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 4:04 pm
Charles Dunne is available for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephen Robinson was forced to wait a few more days for his St Mirren debut but the new Buddies boss admits he got a big result in midweek when Charles Dunne’s suspension was quashed.

Dunne saw a red card for an aerial challenge against Livingston on Saturday downgraded to a yellow ahead of the postponement of Wednesday’s game against Dundee.

Club administrator Vicki Gilzean had begun the appeal process before Robinson’s appointment on Tuesday and Dunne will now be available for St Mirren’s home game against Hearts this Saturday.

“I would like to take the credit for that one but it was absolutely nothing to do with me,” the new Saints boss said. “Vicki put it all together.

“But I don’t think it was too hard a decision. It’s nice that people actually admit when they make a mistake, which (referee) Willie (Collum) obviously did, and it was downgraded to a yellow card. Which is great because Charles has been a big, big part of the success so far.

“To lose him for two games over that would have been a joke so I’m glad we got that sorted.”

The news was a major boost for Robinson, who was unable to pick the defender during his final 16 months in charge of Motherwell.

Dunne missed the vast majority of the previous two seasons after suffering bone-bruising during a collision with an advertising hoarding.

So Robinson, who signed the 29-year-old for both Motherwell and Oldham, is delighted to finally have him available.

“Both on and off the pitch, Charles is such a character,” Robinson said. “He really runs the dressing room and keeps everybody motivated, and it was a big loss to Motherwell when he wasn’t fit.

“His pace is electric so it allows you to press teams higher up the pitch knowing he has that recovery pace.

“It’s just great to see him as a boy and a player back playing, fit and enjoying life again.

“The last time I saw him we were just extending his contract on a basic number, just to try and keep him in work.

“I don’t think people realise how hard it is when you are injured and how mentally strong you need to be. Charles has shown that in abundance.”

After Wednesday’s game at Dens Park was rained off, Robinson saw snow derail his plans for training on Thursday but he hopes to do some more tactical work on the eve of Saturday’s game.

“With the momentum the club have got at the moment, it would have been good to play the game,” he said.

“It would potentially have given me more time with the players but with the snow that came we didn’t get too much tactical stuff done. It was indoor five-a-sides to get their legs moving.”

