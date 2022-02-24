Saints team-mates prepare to achieve a rare Six Nations feat at Twickenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saints team-mates prepare to achieve a rare Six Nations feat at Twickenham

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 4:04 pm
Dan Biggar (left) tackles Courtney Lawes during a Wales versus England game
Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar will achieve a rare Six Nations feat when they captain their countries against each other on Saturday.

It is just a fourth occasion in Six Nations history for players from the same club to be rival skippers in the same game.

Former Stade Francais colleagues Sergio Parisse (Italy) and Pascal Pape (France) did it in 2013 and 2014, while Toulouse saw Gareth Thomas captain Wales against a Fabien Pelous-led France in 2005.

Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar
Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar were 2021 British and Irish Lions colleagues in South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

It only happened twice during Five Nations history, meanwhile – in 1913 and 1914.

“It is a very proud moment for the club in terms of us both captaining in a huge game on Saturday – England versus Wales,” Wales fly-half Biggar said.

“I think ‘Courts’ will probably be the more relaxed of the two of us on Saturday afternoon, I would imagine. His style will be a lot more laid-back than mine.

“It’s a really special moment, actually. I’ve played with him over the last four years, and it will be really exciting on Saturday.”

Lawes has been sidelined for more than a month because of concussion, but he is back at blindside flanker for Wales’ Twickenham visit, while also taking over from back-row colleague Tom Curry as skipper.

Between them, Biggar and Lawes have 187 caps for their countries and eight British and Irish Lions Test match appearances.

Biggar added: “I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed with ‘Courts’ over the last few years is he has got the ability that when he speaks people tend to listen.

“That is a really positive trait to have in a captain and a senior player.

“I think you can have a lot people who speak a lot of the time, but it can be white noise. Certainly from my experience from playing with Courtney, when he has something to say people tend to tune in a little bit more closely and really focus in.

“Neither of us change the way we play because of becoming captain. It’s very much trying to lead by example and doing our jobs as a player before perhaps thinking of the captaincy roles.”

Asked if he had been in touch with Lawes this week via text, Biggar said: “Only earlier on in the week. I am actually on the scrounge for a couple of tickets!

“It’s funny when England versus Wales comes around, everyone comes out of the woodwork and wants a few tickets!

“He will be able to get a few more than me, and I am sure I will touch base with him later on.”

